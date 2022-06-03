Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ETB)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

NYSE:ETB opened at $15.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $17.85.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.