Eaton Vance Management Sells 93,026 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 93,026 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.79% of Cohen & Steers worth $35,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102,919 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at $2,034,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 19,190 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

CNS stock opened at $76.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.01. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.37 and a fifty-two week high of $101.22.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.56 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 84.11% and a net margin of 33.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Cohen & Steers Profile (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.