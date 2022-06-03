Eaton Vance Management Sells 9,187 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,187 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.09% of Yum! Brands worth $33,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $120.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.25. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.54 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.38.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

