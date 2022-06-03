Eaton Vance Management Purchases 22,733 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 278,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,733 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $35,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,553,000 after purchasing an additional 57,036 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBOE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.09.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $115.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

