Eaton Vance Management Has $32.29 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $32,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,455,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,620,762,000 after buying an additional 54,510 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WST. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $317.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.34. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $288.12 and a one year high of $475.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

