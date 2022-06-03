Eaton Vance Management Has $30.89 Million Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.21% of Morningstar worth $30,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Morningstar by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,104,000 after buying an additional 97,873 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,670,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Morningstar by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,108,000 after acquiring an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Morningstar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

MORN stock opened at $253.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62 and a beta of 1.16. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.53 and a 12 month high of $350.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.61.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

In related news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $83,958.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,450.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.10, for a total transaction of $4,724,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $52,959,807. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

