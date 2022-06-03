Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,919 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO opened at $383.65 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.