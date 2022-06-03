Eaton Vance Management Acquires 95 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.08% of AvalonBay Communities worth $29,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 134,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,093,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 318.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 12,763 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 290,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,353,000 after acquiring an additional 22,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,364,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,379,927,000 after acquiring an additional 658,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $208.97 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.62 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.06.

AvalonBay Communities Profile (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

