Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years.
EFL stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $9.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13.
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (Get Rating)
The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).
