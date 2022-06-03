Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years.

EFL stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $9.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $211,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 21.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 23,261 shares during the last quarter.

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

