Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEV opened at $11.23 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 14.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 14.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 182.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 39,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

