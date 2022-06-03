Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,871 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $17,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 204.1% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $140.82 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $130.43 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.30 and a 200-day moving average of $155.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.13.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

