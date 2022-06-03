Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Insider Sells $1,703,160.78 in Stock

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $140.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.54. The stock has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $130.43 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $1,235,314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $302,564,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Eaton by 404.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,415 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,671 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

