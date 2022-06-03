Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.71.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of EMN stock opened at $111.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.28. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $129.94. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.