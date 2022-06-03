E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is a provider of supply chain management software. The Company’s software combines networks, data and applications to provide platform which allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing and supply management. E2open Parent Holdings Inc., formerly known as CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities raised E2open Parent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised E2open Parent from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

NYSE:ETWO opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. E2open Parent has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35.

In other news, CEO Michael Farlekas purchased 12,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $104,499.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,383.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eva F. Huston sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $112,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,912 shares in the company, valued at $397,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in E2open Parent by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in E2open Parent by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in E2open Parent by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,103,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,396,000 after buying an additional 3,692,914 shares during the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About E2open Parent (Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

