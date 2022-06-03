DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 35,387 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,998 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 35,387 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $119,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 22,117.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,581,000 after buying an additional 748,903 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after buying an additional 624,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after buying an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after buying an additional 436,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $980,300,000 after buying an additional 406,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $576.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.71 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $584.27 and its 200-day moving average is $591.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $602.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.04.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.