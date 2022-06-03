DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 1,381 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $109,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 2Xideas AG increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 10,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,707,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 46,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,847,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 12,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,600,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $796,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,326.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,302.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,428.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,168.31 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total transaction of $380,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,449.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

