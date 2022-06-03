DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 118,821 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 118,821 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.09% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $63,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $253.68 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.91 and a 200-day moving average of $258.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on BDX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.43.

About Becton, Dickinson and (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.