DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Purchases 37,041 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 118.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,041 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.08% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $45,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 38.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $650.33.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $386.34 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.66 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $448.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.67.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

