DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,384 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Amgen were worth $82,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.40.

AMGN opened at $248.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The company has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

