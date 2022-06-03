DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $92.65 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,489,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 108,031 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.29% of Corning worth $92,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 92.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 34,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 755.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,894,000 after buying an additional 1,570,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $846,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GLW. Citigroup lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.24 and a 12 month high of $43.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.40%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

