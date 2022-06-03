DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $69.10 Million Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 983,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 208,790 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.07% of JD.com worth $69,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. QVT Financial LP boosted its position in JD.com by 212.8% during the third quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 96,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 65,548 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 134.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 548,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,657,000 after purchasing an additional 314,664 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,225,000 after buying an additional 52,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in JD.com by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 147,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,305,000 after buying an additional 75,760 shares in the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. CLSA reduced their target price on JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.69.

JD stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.59. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $92.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a PE ratio of -56.86 and a beta of 0.57.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.34. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

JD.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.