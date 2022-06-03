DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $103.49 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,779,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,462 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $103,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,875,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,231 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,450,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,705,000 after buying an additional 1,173,674 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,278,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,862,000 after buying an additional 977,185 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,594,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,868,000 after buying an additional 901,944 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,404,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,863,000 after buying an additional 887,707 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $51.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.12. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $60.11.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.