DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Decreases Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 308,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 64,815 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $52,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,790,000 after acquiring an additional 88,442 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 14,162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 103,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,437,000 after acquiring an additional 103,245 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,161,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,823,666. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $129.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.15. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.95.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

