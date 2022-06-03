DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires 21,617 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,467 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,617 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.12% of FedEx worth $80,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in FedEx by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in FedEx by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stephens decreased their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.32.

FedEx stock opened at $221.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.11.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

