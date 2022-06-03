Dynamite Hits 24-Hour Volume of $39,464.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $7,765.62 and $39,464.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.24 or 0.00220638 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000167 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002714 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $569.54 or 0.01926013 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 210.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.