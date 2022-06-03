DRW Securities LLC Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.57.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $98.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.45. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $96.12 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

