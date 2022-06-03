DRW Securities LLC Sells 844 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

DRW Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPG opened at $112.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.13 and a 200-day moving average of $139.28. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.46 and a 1-year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.35%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.31.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

