DRW Securities LLC Makes New $292,000 Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,020 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 331.2% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $7,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,124 shares of company stock valued at $31,128,950. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.57.

NYSE:WMT opened at $127.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.