DRW Securities LLC Makes New $167,000 Investment in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,488,000 after buying an additional 16,028,243 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 48.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,038,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,948,000 after buying an additional 2,608,767 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,963,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,746,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,517,000 after buying an additional 741,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 285.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 970,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,817,000 after buying an additional 719,319 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Raymond James cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $907,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 459,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

