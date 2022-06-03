DRW Securities LLC Invests $269,000 in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. DRW Securities LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the fourth quarter worth $696,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,423,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $885,000.

Get iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF alerts:

Shares of EIDO stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.93. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.