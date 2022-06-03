Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.45

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.45 and traded as high as $1.65. Drive Shack shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 596,153 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $148.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45.

Drive Shack ( NYSE:DS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Wesley R. Edens purchased 697,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $983,793.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,200,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,332,132.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Hana Khouri purchased 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,085.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,268.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,508,703 shares of company stock worth $2,052,358. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Drive Shack by 97.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Drive Shack by 73.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 13,654 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Drive Shack by 19.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 20,950 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Drive Shack by 20.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 128,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 22,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Drive Shack by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,681,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after buying an additional 28,435 shares during the last quarter. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Drive Shack Company Profile (NYSE:DS)

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

