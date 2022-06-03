Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,667 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.31% of Dover worth $79,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Dover by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $135.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.64. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.04 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.83.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

