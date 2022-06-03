DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 30th

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.
Shares of DSL stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93.
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (Get Rating)
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
