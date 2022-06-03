Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Donaldson updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.67-$2.73 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.67-2.73 EPS.

DCI stock opened at $53.63 on Friday. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.06%.

DCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,310,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,304,000 after buying an additional 83,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Donaldson by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,942,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,613,000 after buying an additional 382,409 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Donaldson by 7.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,354,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,357,000 after buying an additional 90,180 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Donaldson by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,010,000 after buying an additional 78,850 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

