Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $853.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Donaldson updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.67-$2.73 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.67-2.73 EPS.

Shares of DCI stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.40. 5,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.25. Donaldson has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $69.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 128.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Donaldson by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Donaldson by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

