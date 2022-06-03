Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.35–$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.00 million-$77.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.56 million.Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.34–$1.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOMO shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Get Domo alerts:

NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.92. The stock had a trading volume of 203,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,520. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.21. Domo has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $98.35.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domo will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $100,259.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,393.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $1,988,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 160,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,873,643.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,410 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Domo by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Domo by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

About Domo (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.