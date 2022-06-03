Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBMGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.89.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

DBM traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.35. The company had a trading volume of 200,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,865. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$6.13 and a 52 week high of C$9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$638.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.67.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$851.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$725.10 million. Research analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. This is a positive change from Doman Building Materials Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is 39.30%.

In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Director Marc Seguin purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.69 per share, with a total value of C$100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,493,208.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM)

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.