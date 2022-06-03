Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.89.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

DBM traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.35. The company had a trading volume of 200,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,865. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$6.13 and a 52 week high of C$9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$638.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.67.

Doman Building Materials Group ( TSE:DBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$851.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$725.10 million. Research analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. This is a positive change from Doman Building Materials Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is 39.30%.

In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Director Marc Seguin purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.69 per share, with a total value of C$100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,493,208.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.