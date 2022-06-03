Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doma Holdings Inc. is using machine intelligence and its proprietary technology solutions for real estate closing experience for current and prospective homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. Doma Holdings Inc., formerly known as Capitol Investment Corp. V, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

DOMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Doma from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on Doma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on Doma in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Doma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.80.

DOMA stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $678.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.98. Doma has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $10.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMA. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Doma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Doma by 17.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Doma by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Doma during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

