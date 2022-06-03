Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.39-$11.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.64 billion-$37.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.59.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dollar General to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.92.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,929,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,099. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.56%.

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,806 shares of company stock worth $5,827,797. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.