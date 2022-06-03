Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Four analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.56 and the highest is $3.16. Dollar General posted earnings of $2.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year earnings of $11.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $11.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $12.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.92.

DG stock traded up $5.90 on Thursday, reaching $224.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,567. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,806 shares of company stock worth $5,827,797 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

