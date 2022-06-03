Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 579.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $78.80 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $104.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.38.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 48.31%.

DLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,288.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,837.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

