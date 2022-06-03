DODO (DODO) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

DODO (DODO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. DODO has a market cap of $17.95 million and $44.08 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DODO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DODO has traded up 18% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DODO Profile

DODO is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The official website for DODO is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

