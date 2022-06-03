Dodge & Cox Sells 650 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Dodge & Cox decreased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in Diageo by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,667,000 after purchasing an additional 306,394 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,286,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,401,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,271,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of DEO stock opened at $188.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.80 and a 200 day moving average of $201.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $175.46 and a twelve month high of $223.14.
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
