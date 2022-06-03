Dodge & Cox Sells 650 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Dodge & Cox decreased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in Diageo by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,667,000 after purchasing an additional 306,394 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,286,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,401,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,271,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $188.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.80 and a 200 day moving average of $201.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $175.46 and a twelve month high of $223.14.

A number of research firms have commented on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($60.73) to GBX 4,700 ($59.46) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Societe Generale increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($53.77) to GBX 4,500 ($56.93) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,923.17.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

