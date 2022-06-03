Dodge & Cox Makes New Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy stock opened at $83.48 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.