Dodge & Cox Increases Stock Position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Noah were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Noah in the first quarter worth $49,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Noah by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Noah by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Noah by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Noah in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOAH stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17. Noah Holdings Limited has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $49.88.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $125.52 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 30.16%. Analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOAH. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

