Dodge & Cox Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Dodge & Cox trimmed its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in 3M by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 51,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. DSC Advisors L.P. increased its position in 3M by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 1,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in 3M by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 381,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,773,000 after acquiring an additional 268,951 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in 3M by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 397,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,676,000 after acquiring an additional 108,773 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M stock opened at $147.40 on Friday. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $206.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.