Dodge & Cox Decreases Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Dodge & Cox lowered its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.92.

Baxter International stock opened at $74.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.71 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.25.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.80%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.59%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

