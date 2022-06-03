Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.33 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $35.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Docebo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.70 million and the lowest is $34.80 million. Docebo reported sales of $25.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Docebo will report full-year sales of $147.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.30 million to $150.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $198.76 million, with estimates ranging from $187.50 million to $208.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.95 million. Docebo’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCBO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Docebo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.90.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.70. 72,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,053. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.11 and a beta of 2.10. Docebo has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average of $52.39.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Docebo during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Docebo during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Docebo by 44.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Docebo by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. 35.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

