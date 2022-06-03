Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) is Covalis Capital LLP’s 9th Largest Position

Covalis Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 686,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,503 shares during the quarter. Diversey makes up approximately 3.3% of Covalis Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Covalis Capital LLP owned 0.23% of Diversey worth $9,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSEY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,660,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Diversey in the third quarter worth $7,326,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Diversey by 15.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in Diversey by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 464,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Diversey by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,676,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,314,000 after purchasing an additional 240,612 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Diversey from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Diversey from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Diversey from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

Shares of NASDAQ DSEY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,689. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $18.61.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Diversey had a positive return on equity of 19.16% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Diversey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

