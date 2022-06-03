Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Acquires New Holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Paya by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,092,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,304,000 after buying an additional 2,558,058 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paya by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,568,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,828 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Paya by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paya by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paya by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,397,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,411 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYA stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03. Paya Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYA. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paya has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

